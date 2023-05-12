Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Drops By 65.7%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BVVBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas Stock Down 1.5 %

BVVBY stock traded down C$0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of C$42.58 and a 52 week high of C$59.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.09.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

