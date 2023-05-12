Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Declines By 64.3%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance
Carlsberg A/S stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.75. 27,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17.
Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.5253 per share. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Carlsberg A/S
Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.
Featured Stories
