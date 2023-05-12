Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Decreases By 42.5%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the April 15th total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance
DPMLF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,643. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.68.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.83 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Dundee Securities increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.
