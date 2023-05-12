Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Rises By 43.1%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,702,100 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the April 15th total of 4,683,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,393.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMRAF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Emera from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Emera Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. 1,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. Emera has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $50.74.
Emera Company Profile
Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emera (EMRAF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.