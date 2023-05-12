Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Grows By 66.7%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FATBP remained flat at $15.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,039. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $22.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.