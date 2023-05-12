Short Interest in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Increases By 122.7%

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 138.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 121,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 120.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,255,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 685,063 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 34.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.82. 6,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,254. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. This is a positive change from First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

