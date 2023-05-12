Short Interest in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Declines By 42.4%

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 18.7% during the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 273,711 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forte Biosciences Stock Down 4.5 %
Forte Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,709. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.
