Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Increases By 106.7%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

GLBZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. 1,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes of real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio segments include Loans Secured by Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial Loans, and Consumer Loans.

