Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Increases By 28.4%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATH. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CATH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. 13,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,483. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $628.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

