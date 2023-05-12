Short Interest in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Expands By 107.0%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 734,700 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the April 15th total of 354,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Inuvo Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of INUV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 601,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,840. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.14.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.16%. The business had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.
Featured Stories
