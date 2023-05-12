Short Interest in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Expands By 107.0%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 734,700 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the April 15th total of 354,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Inuvo Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of INUV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 601,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,840. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.16%. The business had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inuvo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Inuvo by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Inuvo by 740.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 179,124 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

