Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Increases By 166.7%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of LTUM remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,500. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.29.
Lithium Company Profile
