Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Increases By 166.7%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of LTUM remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,500. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

Get Lithium alerts:

Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.