Short Interest in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Drops By 42.0%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the April 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MBGYY traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.37. The company had a trading volume of 140,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.88. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.24.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand.

