Short Interest in Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Drops By 50.0%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Mission Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MVLY remained flat at $12.50 on Thursday. Mission Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Mission Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Mission Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

