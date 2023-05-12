Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Drops By 19.4%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Principal Value ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $670,000.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.45. 359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,759. Principal Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68.

About Principal Value ETF

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

