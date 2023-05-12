Short Interest in Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Decreases By 28.2%

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 743,200 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the April 15th total of 1,034,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences stock remained flat at C$3.65 during trading hours on Friday. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of C$3.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.84.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company offers JS001, a recombinant humanized anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody under the trade name of TUOYI for the indication of melanoma, mucosal melanoma, soft tissue sarcoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, non-small cell lung carcinoma, triple negative breast carcinoma, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

