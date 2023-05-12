Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Declines By 28.0%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,900 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 476,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 472,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,591. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

