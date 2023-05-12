Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Drops By 24.0%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 99.5% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 534,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 266,422 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 2.6% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter worth $1,512,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter worth $8,248,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 1.2% during the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 505,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock remained flat at $10.21 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,670. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

