Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Expands By 39.0%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Tian Ruixiang

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.84% of Tian Ruixiang worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

Tian Ruixiang Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TIRX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 280,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,815. Tian Ruixiang has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.