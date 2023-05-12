Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Decreases By 83.4%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the April 15th total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of TSMRF remained flat at $20.28 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. Tsumura & Co. has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tsumura & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

