Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Increases By 832.7%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,300 shares, an increase of 832.7% from the April 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VLYPP stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.