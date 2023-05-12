Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Rises By 40.2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the April 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

