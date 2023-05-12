Short Interest in Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Expands By 500.0%

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Varta Trading Up 3.9 %
Varta stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.25. 1,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.88. Varta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.41.
