Short Interest in Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Expands By 500.0%

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Varta Trading Up 3.9 %

Varta stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.25. 1,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.88. Varta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.41.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.