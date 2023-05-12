Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Declines By 41.0%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vontobel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VONHF remained flat at C$59.50 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.70. Vontobel has a fifty-two week low of C$53.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.40.

About Vontobel

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients. The company operates through Asset Management, Platforms & Services, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments. The Wealth Management segment offers managed solutions, advisory services, and investment products; and financial planning and consulting, pension planning, succession planning, and estate planning solutions, as well as real estate financing and Lombard loans.

