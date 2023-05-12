SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Up 4%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.23. 333,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 319,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $859.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. Analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $6,000,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $56,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,346 shares of company stock worth $7,320,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in SI-BONE by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.