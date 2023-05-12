Siacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $180.51 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $180.51 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,421.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.78 or 0.00298152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00575325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00067867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00430971 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003785 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,089,692,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.