SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) to Issue Dividend of $0.45

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.
SIGA Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %
SIGA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 1,040,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.83.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 30.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.
