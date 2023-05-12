SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) to Issue Dividend of $0.45

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

SIGA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 1,040,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.83.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 30.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 267.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 475,294 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 575,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 225,750 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 220.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

