Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Trading Down 0.2%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.85. 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average session volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.
Signify Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85.
Signify Company Profile
Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
