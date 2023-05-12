Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Trading Down 0.2%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.85. 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average session volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

Signify Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85.

Signify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.