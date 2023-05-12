Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Announces Earnings Results

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.17. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,541,377.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $266,203.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,223.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,541,377.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 273,014 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,096,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,319,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,148,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

