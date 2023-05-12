Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Announces Earnings Results

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.17. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 273,014 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,096,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,319,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,148,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.
