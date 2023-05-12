Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Shares Down 5%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 20,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 162,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.45 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

