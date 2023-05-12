Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Down 45.6% in April

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the April 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of VIPRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 71,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,659. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.24.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
