Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Down 45.6% in April

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the April 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of VIPRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 71,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,659. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.24.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

