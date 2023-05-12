Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $26.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.81 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,054,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 222,890 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,745,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

