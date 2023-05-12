SingularityNET Trading 22.6% Lower This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $289.58 million and approximately $37.15 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00025060 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018506 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,349.11 or 1.00019752 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002472 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,471,357 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,471,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23126267 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $37,951,631.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

