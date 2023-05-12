SITE Centers Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

SITE Centers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SITE Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 288.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

SITC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.67. 145,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

