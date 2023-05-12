Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CFO Gary Mick Buys 5,000 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SIX opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

