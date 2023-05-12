Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading 4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) were up 4% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.24. Approximately 204,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,796,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

Specifically, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,148.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SIX. TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

