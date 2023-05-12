Skylands Capital LLC Buys 4,900 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,071,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 365,790 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 35,742.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 390.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $21,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Beauty Health Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 9.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.97 million. Beauty Health had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Profile

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

