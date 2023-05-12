Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Denny’s news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $85,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares in the company, valued at $286,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $592.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 69.18%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

