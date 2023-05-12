Skylands Capital LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 251.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 400,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $26,000,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 94,171 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Articles

