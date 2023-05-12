Skylands Capital LLC Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,685,000 after acquiring an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

HI opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

