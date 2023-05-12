Skylands Capital LLC Takes $597,000 Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Stride by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stride by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stride by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stride by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Stride by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

LRN stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

