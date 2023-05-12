Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Smart Sand Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. 144,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,642. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Sand

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 5,175,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $8,902,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

(Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.