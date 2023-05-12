SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.88.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNC opened at C$33.35 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.27 and a 1 year high of C$36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 370.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.99.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). SNC-Lavalin Group had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.93 billion.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

