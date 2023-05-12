Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Snowflake worth $23,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $205.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,937 shares of company stock worth $39,575,110 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

