SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CTO Jeremy Rishel Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Rishel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Truist Financial began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

