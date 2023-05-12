Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 33.3%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) shot up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. 288,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 108,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company has a market cap of C$14.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Solstice Gold

(Get Rating)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.