Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

NYSE:EW opened at $88.78 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,216 shares of company stock valued at $18,268,759 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

