Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 58 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 840,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 138,386 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.55.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $374.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.61.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

