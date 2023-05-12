Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX opened at $95.90 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

