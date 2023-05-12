Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.34. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $131.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

