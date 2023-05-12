Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.65 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

